Teachers happy with invigilation allowance payment

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has applauded the Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) for its plans to pay in advance teachers who are to be invigilating national exams next year.

MANEB Executive Director Gerald Chiunda disclosed that they are mobilizing resources to pay teachers before the start of the exams.

Chiunda added that MANEB has prioritized paying teachers before they start work in 2018 national exams.

Commenting on the development, TUM President Willy Malimba said they are happy with the development.

“We are very happy with this development as you know in the past, teachers were invigilating and supervising without getting allowances and it was taking so long for them to get the money,” said Malimba.

Last year, MANEB paid the teachers soon after the end of the exams but in 2016 the payment was delayed such that teachers threatened to demonstrate to express their anger.