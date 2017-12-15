Malawi need to empower youth – Muluzi

Minster of Health Atupele Muluzi has said that the country needs to develop policies to empower youth.

Muluzi made the sentiments at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe during the launch of Presidential Dialogue on Adolescent Health and Well-Being under the theme “Realising the potential of SDG generation.”

Muluzi said Malawi is a young nation hence it should be creating policies aimed at empowering youths.

“We are a young nation, and such as we need to work much harder developing policies that can empower young people, half of whom are women.

“They do have unique needs but they must be thought as part of a comprehensive approach,” Muluzi said.

Malawi’s health minister added that the country is lucky to have a president and a First Lady who actively champion issues surrounding young across Africa.

“Earlier this year, Her Excellency the First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika accepted to be a champion for the Graca Machel Trust, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) project where Malawi is one of the four implementing countries, and His Excellency is currently a Youth Ambassador for the African Continent.

“Both roles mean that they have been able to give you a real understanding of the challenges that many of our young people face in their daily lives and has meant supporting meetings with young people in and out of school across the country,” Muluzi added.

In his remarks, President Peter Mutharika said that the country is making progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mutharika cited the national registration programme as one development indicating that the country is doing well on SDGs.

Speaking at the same function, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) Board chair Graca Machel noted that the country is still having the highest rates of malnutrition and child marriages in the region.

Machel further said that Malawi cannot achieve anything if women continue to be discriminated in our societies.