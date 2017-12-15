Electricity supply improving in Malawi

Malawi is slowly getting past the dark age as electricity supply is improving with the increase in generation capacity.

The year 2017 has been a year to forget with almost every area in Malawi having a taste of 24hour blackouts.

This is alluded to the drop of water levels in Lake Malawi which affects generation of electricity at hydroelectric power stations in the country.

On a positive note, the energy capacity has risen to 200 megawatts from 147 megawatts, a development that is lessening hours of blackouts. The local media has learnt that the energy capacity will keep on rising which will lead to an improvement in power supply.

Meanwhile, some areas are being spared the 24hour blackouts while the story remains in sad tone for other areas.

However, the power bodies, Electricity Generating Company (EGENCO) and Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), keep assuring the nation of better days as they are doing all it takes to mitigate blackouts.

It remains unclear as to which criteria is being used by the power companies in selecting areas to spare prolonged blackouts. This has forced some people to believe that areas that accommodate well to do people have been the first to be considered.

Despite the slight improvement, lamentations of Malawians regarding blackouts remain loud. This is because power shortage has the attachment of negative impacts in as far as the economic sector is concerned.

Companies have also suffered a major setback in their production process as well as service delivery. This forces them to depend on generators which call for hefty financial resources to carter for fuel.

With the festive season just around the corner, Malawians pray for absolute recovery of the power sector. Besides the fun that comes with the season, most people want to get back on their economic feet.