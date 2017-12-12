Blue Eagles miss out on top four finish

Civil Sporting Club have pipped Blue Eagles to the final top-four spot in the TNM Super League, bringing the Area 30 giants’ proud record to an end.

Eagles’ maximum points are 47 while Civil, who got relegated last season, have already accumulated 48 points with a game each to play.

Eagles beat Dwangwa United 1-0 last week but it was not enough to lift them into the top four following Civil’s 4-0 victory over Masters Security on Friday.

The Area 30 giants have been finishing in the top three of the top-flight football for the past four seasons but their disastrous start to the season was enough to see them leapfrogged by the servants.

In a related story, Azam Tigers have also missed out on top 8 finish following their 2-1 defeat to Kamuzu Barracks a fortnight ago.

The defeat left them in the bottom five with 31 points, not good enough to take them into the top 8 as their maximum points are 34.

Battle to finish in the top 8 has intensified between Moyale Barracks, Kamuzu Barracks, Red Lions and Mzuni FC.

At the bottom end of the log table, Premier Bet Wizards are battling it out for survival against Masters Security FC.

Masters Security have three crucial games but they just need four points to officially secure their place in the top flight football for next season.