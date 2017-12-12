Wanderers, Masters Security to discover CAF fate tomorrow

Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security are set to discover their opponents for the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively when the draw takes place on Wednesday.

Wanderers, who are on the verge of winning this season’s TNM Super League championship for the first time in 11 years, will likely start from the preliminary stages before reaching the group stages.

Wanderers FC Chairman Gift Mkandawire says his side will be a force to reckon with in the competition.

“We are not into the competition to participate, we are in to compete, we have the best squad and a sound sponsorship which will help us to conquer Africa,” he told the local press.

In the Confederations Cup, Masters Security will also likely start from the preliminary stages before progressing to the group stages of the competition.

The last time Malawi had a representative in the continental competition was in 2014 when Nyasa Big Bullets exited the competition in the second round of the preliminary stage following a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sudanese champions Alhilal.

In 2004, Bullets were also in the competition where they managed to reach the group stages before being booted out by Enyimba at Kamuzu Stadium.

Meanwhile, Masters Security FC coach Abbas Makawa says his side is not yet ready for the competition.

“We need to boost the squad if we are to survive in the competition. I can’t lie to Malawians that we are ready, we are not yet ready,” said Makawa.