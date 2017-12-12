Jealous man in for murder

Kanengo Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for stabbing to death a 35-year-old man over a woman in Lilongwe.

Kanengo police deputy spokesperson Esther Mkwanda said the man identified as Gift Sitina stabbed Austin Chirombo on Thursday last week at Mchezi Trading Centre in the area of Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe.

According to Mkwanda, the suspect who is an ex-husband to the victim’s wife is reported to have lately been pleading to reconcile with her but his proposal yielded nothing.

“Coincidentally the suspect was residing next to the house of the victim within the Trading Centre. This made him (the suspect) to become so jealous that their relationship with the couple got so strained,” she said.

During the day of the incident, Sitima went to Chirombo’s house with a knife and stabbed him on the stomach.

Chirombo was pronounced dead upon arrival at Daeyang Luke hospital. Postmortem conducted at Kamuzu Central hospital revealed that death was due to hypovolemia (loss of blood).

Gift Sitima hails from Dzuwa village, Traditional Authority Mchiramwera in Lilongwe and he will appear before court soon to answer charges of murder contrary to section 209 of the penal code.