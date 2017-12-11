Red Wednesday in Malawi: PAC releases demos program

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has announced venues where the protests will start from in cities of Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

The protests are against the failure by government to table the electoral bills.

Hot in the bill is the 50+1 bill which will see a winning president will have to amass at least 50+1 percent of the national vote.

There has been a massive support for the demos nationwide.

In Blantyre the demos will start from Clock tower to Civic offices where a petition. In Zomba, they will start from Zomba Community Ground to Mponda Freedom Park.

In Lilongwe the vigils will start from Community Centre Ground to the City Assembly offices and in Mzuzu from Katoto Secondary school ground.

Among other issues, PAC wants Malawi to pass and implement Electoral and Local Government reforms, and the freeing of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), conclusion of corrupt cases in court as well as implementation of functional activities to end the ongoing power outages in Malawi.