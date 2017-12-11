Man arrested for rape

Nkhatabay Police Station is keeping in custody 29-year-old Gift Mbale for raping a 6-year-old girl.

According to Public Relations Officer for Nkhatabay police Cecilia Mfune, the suspect and the girl’s parents stay at Nkondezi within the district.

On Saturday the rapist found the girl alone at home and he raped her.

“When the victim’s parents noticed the girl was having difficulties in walking, she revealed the whole incident to them.

“The matter was reported to police and suspect was arrested on Sunday,” said Mfune.

The victim was referred to the hospital where results showed she was raped.

Mbale hails from Mwaluweyu Village, T/A Mwelang’ombe in Karonga District.

He will appear before court to answer the charge of defilement.