Govt in sanitation project

As a way of dealing with sanitation related diseases, government is implementing sustainable rural water and sanitation infrastructure for improved health and livelihood project in five districts of the country.

Speaking to local media, water supply and sanitation director in the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development Emma Chimbalame said the project is being implemented in Rumphi, Nkhotakota, Mangochi, Phalombe and Ntcheu district.

According to Chimbalame, the project’s objective is to promote social economic development through the provision of sustainable water supply and sanitation.

“We can assure you that through this project 516,000 people now have sustainable water supply and 575,000 people have improved sanitation,” she said.

Chimbalame added that the ministry is looking forward to seeing many people from the districts benefiting from the project.

She went on to say that the ministry is therefore making sure that areas which have not been reached yet should be included and provided with the necessities.