Yoneco under 14 league into final stage

The football and netball league which is sponsored by the Youth Net and Counselling (Yoneco) to the tune of K3 million has now reached its final stage.

Launched on 15th July this year, the league attracted more than 17 teams (including clubs), with four teams in each category battling it out for a place in the final.

And speaking to Malawi24 after the semifinal games, Yoneco Community Mobilizing Coordinator Jacob Nyirongo said his organization thought it wise to use sports as a tool in reaching out to vulnerable groups of people especially the kids.

“Sports is the most followed event in the world so we thought it wise to use sports in reaching out to the children who are vulnerable but are always afraid to speak out when they meet problems.

“Through the competition, we have tackled issues ranging from sexual reproductive health, career guide, how to curb GBV against children and many more.

“We combined primary schools and clubs and apart from Zomba, we are also in Rumphi and Ntcheu because we believe that children are the future leaders of this country,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Malawi Schools Sports Association of Malawi (Massa), Zomba chapter chairperson Mphatso Chanza hailed Yoneco for the gesture.

“The competition has seen more kids participating and in the process, protecting them from engaging in bad malpractices.

“We are urging other organizations to emulate what Yoneco has done. We need more funding if we are to combine school and sports because that’s where we can develop our nation,” he explained.

In football semifinals, Zomba Primary School got the better of Puredream FC with a comfortable 2-0 victory while Leticals FC were 1-0 winners over Namalata FC.

In netball, Mpotola Primary School were 7-2 winners over Bwaila Primary School while Police Primary School got the better of Thundu FC with a 10-8 victory.

The finals of the competition will be played at Zomba Police Training Ground on Friday, 15th December 2017.

The winner in each category will walk away with a trophy plus K500 000 in prize money.