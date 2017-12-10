Sorry structure for Ntchisi school shocks Malawians as K64 million is spent on office at OPC

Malawians have expressed shock over a structure used by Mankhanga Primary school in Ntchisi.

The sorry structure is used as a headteacher’s office at the school in Ntchisi district.

Activist MacBain Mkandawire posted pictures of the school on Facebook, atrracting comments from Malawians with many expressing shock over the state of the school at a time Malawi is in its 53rd year of independence.

Malawians commenting on the post said the country should in the first place consider education since it is the backbone of the country.

“How come Malawi can have that structure as headteacher’s office at 53 years of independence? This is shocking and a thing that need to be accepted,” said one commenter.

“This is unacceptable and violation of children’s rights. Why this yet we continue to hear about billions of taxpayers money being looted? We continue to see long presidential convoys on nonessential trips?” chipped in another.

Others hailed the headteacher for working in such an office.

“I salute the Headteacher, irrespective of the condition of the school it shows he loves his work so much. But this is very unfortunate,” said Prescott Thawe.

Some commenters however said the structure does not matter but the education pupils are getting.

“Education is beyond the visible things that the naked eye is exposed to. Whilst you see it that dilapidated walls qualify the kind of expected education, I believe it differently, the message or lessons surpass the structures from which we acquire new knowledge. I can commit to learn new things so long as there is shelter,” said Uchizi Nkhata.

The photo has circulated at the same time that Secretary to the President and cabinet Lloyd Muhara is said to have spent K64 million to refurbish his office.