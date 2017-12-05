Sonyezo drops Down 4 U

Producer and hit-maker Sonyezo Houston Kandoje well known by his stage name ‘Sonyezo’ is back with another hit song titled “Down 4 U” (Rude Intentions Riddim), now going toe-to-toe with a collabo from DJ Sley of Chit-Chat Records.

“Down 4 U” is a song that comes after Sonyezo’s previous release “Lokolo” that made a massive impact in the country and became the bestselling song online on the Malawi music store.

Well known for being a ‘hit-maker’, Sonyezo has worked and produced on a number of hit singles such as ‘Kanda’ – Sonyezo ft. Tay Grin & Orezi, ‘Tola’ – Tay Grin ft. Vanessa Mdee and ‘Anyapapi’ – Martse ft. Sonyezo just to name a few.

Sonyezo has been well known to stand out and being one of the “go to guys” when it comes to making hit songs.

Having worked with Tay Grin and others among numerous projects Sonyezo has managed to break through the music industry and showcase his skills and talent by being able to diversify and work with different artists, making him stand out on the Malawi music scene.

Sonyezo performed at the UMP (Urban Music People) Festival held at Blantyre Sports Club last month when South Africa’s Emtee was in the country billed to perform at the UMP Festival and Awards.

Apart from ‘Down 4 U’, Sonyezo has an EP titled ‘Somewhere in Africa’ that has silently been worked on in the pipelines.