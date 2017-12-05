Bullets awarded dubious penalty, says Mafco

The Salima based soldiers Mafco have asked Super league of Malawi (Sulom) to nullify the result of their game with Nyasa Big Bullets due to a dubious penalty awarded to Bullets.

Mafco says a Bullets player dived to get the penalty through which Bullets scored their second goal in the match that ended 2-1.

The soldiers have also expressed concern over poor officiation on the part of referee Easter Zimba and his panel that handled the game on Sunday.

“In the second half of the game it was sad to see our player Martin Masoatheka brought down in the six yard box which was an action of denying a goal in unlawful manner but the referee allowed the game to go on.

“In less than a minute it was observed that Nyasa Bullets player deliberately handed the ball in eighteen yard box but the referee again played on the match. Painfully, in less than a minute Mafco Fc defender cleared the ball when the Bullets FC striker was attacking towards our goal and the referee awarded a penalty after the Nyasa Bullets player dived,” says the letter dated 3rd December and signed by general secretary of the team Jimmy Chisenga.

The letter also says that Mafco is suspecting something fishy between Bullets and officiating panel since all the officiating personnel did not attend the technical meeting prior to the match.

“As Mafco FC we are not satisfied with the results and ask your good office if the results be nullified and investigate the matter,” the letter says.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Bullets through goals from Bright Munthali in the 18th minute and Fisher Kondowe from the penalty spot in second half, while Zikani Sichinga scored for Mafco.