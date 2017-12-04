Anything can happen in title race – Kananji

Nyasa Big Bullets assistant coach Elia Kananji is still hopeful his side can win the Super League title this season.

Kananji said on Sunday that the People’s Team are going to fight until the last game of the season since anything can happen in the game of football.

He made the remarks following his team’s 2-1 win over Mafco. Bullets have 61 points, one behind leaders Be Forward Wanderers who beat Dwangwa 3-2 on Sunday and have a game in hand.

“Our players know the importance of every game that’s why today we also managed to collect three points, although it was a tough game since Mafco is a good side at home but congratulations to Bullets for the win,” said Kananji after the game.

During the game, Bright Munthali gave Bullets the lead in the 18th minute before Zikani Sichinga equalised to end the first half 1-1.

In the Second half Bullets came a changed side team as they started playing a passing game and were later awarded a penalty.

Veteran Fisher Kondowe scored from the penalty spot as Bullets collected all points.

Mafco head coach Msuku congratulated Bullets for the win and he added that his team played better than last week when they lost to Dwangwa.

Mafco are now on position five from 28 games played with 43 points.

In other matches on Sunday, Tigers failed to use home advantage as they lost 2-1 to defending champions Kamuzu Barracks.

Bonda Mpinganjira scored for Tigers while Mude Jeffrey scored a brace for Kamuzu Barracks.