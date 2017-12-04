Nyasa Times editor Thom Chiumia resigns over rape accusations

Nyasa Times editor Thom Chiumia who is being accused of rape has left his post at the publication.

Chiumia who is on police bail was arrested a week ago in the United Kingdom for raping a 17-year-old girl.

Confirming the development was Nyasatimes Managing Director Edgar Chibaka who said Chiumia made the decision following the accusations of sexual abuse.

Chibaka further said the stepping down of their former editor will help them maintain the publication’s reputation claiming his case needs serious consideration.

According to Chibaka, after he was arrested Chiumia was questioned by the police who are now investigating the issue.

“We cannot comment further because there is an active investigation by the authorities. Chiumia has not been charged,” said Chibaka.

Recently, some individuals in the country blamed the local media houses for their silence on Chiumia’s rape case.

According to Malawians who raised their concerns on social media, the matter has not been widely reported or condemned by the local media.