Wandale endorses Chakwera

Incarcerated supreme leader of the so-called MUST Republic Vincent Wandale has broken off from tradition to make a political announcement in Malawi politics.

In a Facebook post that Wandale made from an account he has been using to communicate with the wider public, Wandale has endorsed opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera.

“Given that Malawi becomes a federal state, I would encourage all people of Thyolo and Mulanje to vote for Dr Lazarus Chakwera as head of state of the federation for his transformational leadership,” posted Wandale without disclosing much information.

Comments on the post at the time of going to press mostly agreed with Wandale and applauded him for the endorsement he has made to the leader of opposition.

Wandale has been in running battles with the Peter Mutharika government over his claims that some areas in southern Malawi are an independent state.

He is currently at the Zomba mental hospital after he was found to have a mental illness.

Wandale however is fighting against his hospitalisation and the diagnosis of mental health.