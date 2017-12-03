Malawi media silence on Nyasatimes boss’ rape faulted

Renowned activist Ben Chiza Mkandawire has condemned Malawi media for not criticising Nyasatimes boss Thom Chiumia who raped a girl in United Kingdom (UK).

Chiumia raped the 17-year-old girl who was babysitting his two kids at his house last week. He was later arrested by police.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mkandawire noted that the girl Chiumia raped is currently taking drugs to protect her from being infected.

He then lashed out at the media for not condemning Chiumia.

“The child that was raped by Thom Chiumia has been put on ARVs for a month to protect her from being infected.

“Malawi media you are all complicit for failing to condemn Thom for this act.

“That little girl will be traumatised for the rest of her life, she has been exposed to danger and you are all quiet. Am not a saint, they say he without sin cast the first,” he said.

Reports show that Chiumia and his wife asked the girl to babysit their two children as they were going to an event.

But Chiumia left his wife at the event and went back to the house where he forced himself on the girl.