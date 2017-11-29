Sulom comes down on Bullets for breaking rules

…Moyale Barracks, Mzuni FC also fined…

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Disciplinary Committee has made calls on several matters and has handed down fines to Nyasa Big Bullets, Moyale Barracks and Mzuni FC for breaking the rules of the game.

Bullets were charged with failing to control actions of supporters contrary to article 21 (2) of Sulom Rules and Regulations.

According to a Sulom statement, the supporters assaulted a Moyale Barracks FC official in the passage leading to the dressing room. The official was later rescued by police.

The offence has attracted a hefty fine of K500 000.

In the same match, the Mzuzu based Soldiers were found guilty of indulging in acts of provocation contrary to article 21 (18). According to Sulom, Moyale Barracks team doctor Robert F. Njolomole, indulged in actions that were intended to provoke and incite opposing supporters by preying on the general beliefs in supernatural interventions in football matches.

The Soldiers were also charged for failing to control actions of players and officials contrary to article 21 (14). It was reported that the visiting team failed to honor the standard procedures of entering the field of play side by side with the home team and the officiating personnel, thus attracting a fine of K500 000.

The Soldiers were also fined K84 000 for failing to honor kickoff time contrary to article 17(7).

According to Sulom, the visitors caused the delay of the kickoff of the said match by 28 minutes and were fined K3000 per minute.

In a related development, Moyale Barracks have been slapped with a K500 000 fine for failing to control the actions of their supporters during a league match against Civil Sporting Club. It has been reported that the home supporters threw stones and other objects aimed at second assistant referee Lameck Phiri in protest against some of the decisions made during the match.

Sulom has also fined Bullets K500 000 for committing similar offence during their goalless draw against Mafco FC at Chilomoni Stadium.

Sulom has also ordered Mzuni FC to pay K1 million for failing to control actions of their supporters contrary to article 22(2) during their league matches against Moyale Barracks and Civil Sporting Club.

According to Sulom, Mzuni FC supporters threw stones and other objects aimed at second assistant referee McHastings Kanjati in protest against decisions of the said assistant referee during their clash against Moyale Barracks before misbehaving again in a similar fashion when Mzuni FC were playing Civil Sporting Club.

The teams have been advised to appeal within 48 hours if they feel aggrieved with the verdicts.