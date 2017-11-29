Wanderers fined K1 million

Malawi’s Super League leaders Mighty Beforward Wanderers have been fined K1 million kwacha for misconduct.

The Nomads have been punished for incidents that occurred during their game against Chitipa United at Karonga Stadium on 21 October this year.

According to Super League disciplinary commitee, the Nomads have been fined on two counts of failing to control actions of supporters and officials and for assaulting officials contrary to article 21(2) and 21(7) of SULOM rules and regurations respectively.

A letter released by SULOM dated 28 November which has been signed by General secretary Williams Banda states that Wanderers official Vales Kamzere delayed the game by obstructing Chitipa football club players and officials from entering the pitch.

“Beforward FC official names Vales Kamzere obstructed Chitipa FC players and officials from entering the pitch and grabbed keys for accessing the ground from the steward responsible thereby creating tension and causing the kickoff of second half of the second half to be delayed by eight minutes,” reads the letter.

Kamzere has been warned for his conduct.

The commitee has also warned Nomads second official Chulu Makanga for attacking the duty referee Misheck Juba after the final whistle.

Sulom has also banned Wanderers supporter Tyson Bonongwe from watching any TNM Super League match for the rest of the season for slapping assistant referee Jonazio Luiz as officials were heading into their dressing room.

The committee has fined Wanderers K500,000 for each of the two counts and has given the club right to appeal within 48 hours on payment of the requisite appeal fees.

This fine is coming just recently after the log table leaders appealed on the verdict that Sulom punched over the match that was not played at Balaka stadium against Mzuni on 4th November.