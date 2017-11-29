Sulom spits venom: Silver Strikers fined K3.2m

…Eagles, Red Lions also fined…

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has ordered Silver Strikers to pay a hefty fine of K2 million for acts of misconduct during a TNM Super League match against Kamuzu Barracks last month.

According to a statement released by Sulom on Wednesday, the Central Bankers were found guilty of three offences contrary to the Rules and Regulations of the body.

Contrary to article 21 (2), the Area 47 based giants were found guilty of failing to control the actions of team official, Lovemore Fazili, who, according to Sulom, assaulted the match referee in protest against the referees’ decision to award a penalty to Kamuzu Barracks FC, thus attracting a fine of K500 000, with Fazili being warned and fined K400 000.

On second offence, contrary to article 21 (2), the Central Bankers have been found guilty of failing to control the actions of their supporters who blocked the dressing room tunnel, forcing the officiating personnel to remain on the pitch for their own safety.

Apart from blocking the tunnel, Silver Strikers supporters threw stones and other objects aimed at the officiating personnel when the game resumed after the recess hence attracting a fine of K500 000.

Sulom then fined the 8 time TNM Super League champions K1 000 000 for causing a situation dangerous to public safety contrary to article 21 (6) of the body.

According to Sulom, Silver Strikers supporters threw stones and other objects after the match and smashed lenses of Kamuzu Barracks FC team bus whose registration number is MDF 205 as well smashing the windscreen of motor vehicle registration number KU 2836 belonging to Sgt. Odala Kamdolozi, an executive member of the Super League defending champions.

The Bankers have also been fined K1.285 million for a similar offence which was committed before their 1-0 victory over Azam Tigers last month.

According to Sulom, Silver Strikers supporters assaulted Tigers players and officials during the warm up before causing a delay of the kickoff contrary to articles 21 (2) and 17 (7) respectively.

Furthermore, the area 47 giants’ supporters chairman King Malaya and Gondwe have been banned from watching any TNM Super League match for the rest of the season.

In a related development, Sulom has fined Blue Eagles FC K500 000 for similar offence committed during a league match against Be Forward Wanderers.

Sulom has also fined Red Lions FC K30 000 for reporting late for their match against Nyasa Big Bullets at Balaka Stadium earlier this year contrary to article 17 (6). The Zomba based Soldiers have also been ordered by the body to replace the match ball which went missing when their goalkeeper Brighton Ngwenyama deliberately kicked the ball outside the stadium after the final whistle.

Both parties have been given a chance to appeal within 48 hours if they feel aggrieved with the determinations.