Mutharika visits JZU

President Arthur Peter Mutharika today visited former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader John Zenus Ungapake Tembo at his residence at area 10 in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Mutharika visited Tembo, 85, on his way from Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) where he had presided over the commemoration of International Day of Peace as well as the launch of the National Peace Policy.

Tembo is a politician who served for years as president of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Beginning in the 1960s he was an important politician in Malawi, and he was a key figure in the regime of Hastings Banda (1964–1994).

John Tembo was the only cabinet member not to resign in the notorious Cabinet Crisis of 1964, after which most of the president’s closest lieutenants, their opposition to his policies thwarted, fled the country.

He was replaced as president of the MCP in August 2013.