Lilongwe Mayor Bikoko joins DPP

Lilongwe City Mayor Dr Desmond Bikoko on Sunday joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) saying he wants to support government’s ambitious development projects.

Bikoko was presented as a DPP member during a function at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

In his remarks, the mayor said the DPP government has plans for Lilongwe which he wants to support hence the decision to join the party.

“Emphatically, let me again hammer that I cannot hold people’s development which they are waiting from the council just because of personal gains, as mayor I need to work with government to foster developments,” he said.

Bikoko added that he will also help the party to win the 2019 elections with a landslide victory.

He also claimed that his political movement is not aimed at gaining business favours or any political positions from the DPP.

Other politicians who joined DPP on Sunday are former Attorney General Fahad Assani and members from the Democratic People’s Congress (DEPECO) led by Secretary General Smolet Kachere.

Speaking at the function, Assani applauded Mutharika for introducing initiatives to end Malawi’s electricity woes.

“Mutharika is a president full of development agenda for his nation, I thank him for allowing other companies to sell their electricity energy to complement ESCOM gaps.

“Previous governments failed to take this stand since 1946 during the colonial masters’ administration,” Assani stated.

On his part, Kachere said Mutharika has shown that he has a vision for Malawi because he has improved things since he took over government.

The new members were welcomed by DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey, Central Region Vice President Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba, Minister of Gender Dr Jean Kailani, Central Region Governor Dean Josiah and Director of Political Affairs Andrew Kamlopa.

Speaking when he welcomed the new members, Ntaba said anyone can join the ruling party as its door is wide open.

“You are most welcome into this party. This is a good move, a right decision made by the wise people, DPP is the rightful party. The doors for DPP are wide open for everyone as the state president always advises,” Ntaba said.