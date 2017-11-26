Blantyre United relegated, Red Lions out of danger zone

Blantyre United is the latest team to be relegated from TNM Super League following their 3-1 defeat to Civil Sporting Club on Saturday afternoon at Chilomoni Stadium.

The Blantyre based side has followed Chitipa United who got relegated to the Premier Division last week.

They started brightly on the day as they took an early lead courtesy of a Taonga Malenga strike but the visitors turned things around with three stunning goals to send MacDonald Mtetemera’s men to an early grave.

The latest defeat means Blantyre United’s maximum points are 27 points, not good enough to dislodge the four teams that are above them in the log table.

The relegation is Blantyre United’s second as they also got relegated in 2014 before being promoted back into the top flight football last year.

At Nankhaka Stadium, Red Lions recorded a 2-1 victory over Blue Eagles to keep their hopes of finishing in the top eight alive.

Chimwemwe Chidati got the visitors’ opener in the early stages of the match before a Micium Mhone leveller from the spot in the same half.

However, just when everybody thought the game was heading towards a draw, Moses Nankumba restored the Soldiers’ lead in the 90th minute to move his team out of the danger zone with four games to play.

The result means Red Lions are safe from relegation and if they record another victory, they will relegate Premier Bet Wizards who are sitting on a ticking bomb.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Mzuni FC were 2-1 victors over relegated Chitipa United.

Victor Gondwe and Chisomo Gillion were on target for the Green Intellectuals who are vying for a top eight finish.