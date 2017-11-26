Nyasatimes editor arrested in UK for rape

As the world is promoting action against gender based violence, Nyasatimes editor and founding member has been arrested in the UK for rape.

Information that Malawi24 has indicates that Thom Chiumia was arrested after forcing a 17 year old to have sex with him.

According to sources, the incident happened at Chiumia’s home where the 17 year old was acting as a nanny for Chiumia’s two children.

The source said that on the material day, Chiumia and his Zambian wife had left their home to attend an award ceremony. They had asked the 17 year old to take care of their two children who would stay at home.

Chiumia however sneaked back at home while the awards were in session leaving his wife behind at the awards ceremony.

At home, Chiumia found the girl and forced himself on her.

He is currently in custody and his house in UK has since been evacuated.