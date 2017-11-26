Super Sunday in TNM Super League: Blantyre v Lilongwe

In the first round, the Lilongwe based giants got the better of the Blantyre based giants but things might be a little bit different this time around as the chase for the championship has reached a boiling point.

On Sunday, TNM Super League’s top 4 title rivals which are are in top five in the league are going to face each other.

After ending their unbeaten run in the first round, Civil Sporting Club are eyeing a double over the current league leaders Be Forward Wanderers when the two teams clash at Balaka Stadium.

The Lilongwe based side are vying for a top four finish while the Nomads have their eyes set on winning this year’s championship to end their 11 year league drought.

With Nyasa Big Bullets closing in on them, Wanderers have vowed to collect maximum points in order to dent Bullets’ hopes of winning the championship under their noses.

However, with Civil collecting three points on Saturday over relegated Blantyre United, it won’t be an easy ride for the Lali Lubani boys.

At Kalulu Stadium, Bullets will be hoping to collect maximum points over third placed Silver Strikers.

In the first round, the Central Bankers recorded a 2-1 victory over the 13 time Super League champions but the clash on Sunday looks to be different, with Bullets targeting the top spot ahead of their bitter rivals Wanderers FC.

Bullets are in top form, playing 11 games in the second round, winning 9 of them and they have only conceded a single goal out of those games.

Beating the Central Bankers will pile more pressure on Wanderers and if their rivals fail to beat Civil, the red army might find themselves top of the standings for the first time this season.

However, they are meeting a resilient side which has already collected points on top of the two Blantyre based giants.

Despite giving up on the title, the Bankers will be looking forward to finishing the campaign on a very high note thus making Sunday’s clash a must win for both sides.

First round belonged to Lilongwe, but who will come out top in the second round? Will it be Blantyre or Lilongwe? The battle lines have been drawn.