Sanwecka, Griffin in FMB U-20 finals

Mzuzu based side Sanwecka and Blantyre’s Griffin Young Stars will meet today at Mulanje Park Stadium in the FMB U-20 national final.

In the semifinals, Sanwecka beat Mathambi fc of Mulanje 5-3 on penalties after regular time ended 1-1.

Mathambi found the back of the net in the first half before Sanwecka equalised in the second half.

The game then went into penalties where Khumbo Nyirenda, Patrick Mwaungulu, Chikumbutso Shadreck, Gift Khonje and Edgar Mkungama scored for Sanwecka.

Mathambi’s Blessings Muheka, Patience Khamula and James Fulani scored while the team’s captain Emmanuel Chimtengo missed his penalty.

Sanwecka’s opponents in the final, Griffin Young Stars, saw off defending champions Silver Strikers Youth 3-2.

Before the final on Saturday, there will be a third place play-off between Silver Strikers Youth and Mathambi.

First Merchant Bank sponsors the U-20 league to the tune of K24 million.