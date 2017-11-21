DPP renamed to Darkness Pali Ponse

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have faulted the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for failing to address electricity challenges that citizens are experiencing.

During Parliamentary deliberations on Monday, the MPs described the 24 hour blackouts in the country as a ‘mockery’ to Malawians.

The lawmakers then urged the ruling party to change its name to “Darkness Pali Ponse” saying it has failed to address the challenge of persistent power cuts in the country.

Legislator for Salima Northwest constituency Jessie Kabwila said it is sad that the blackouts are putting lives of people at risk.

For months now Malawians have been experiencing persistent power cuts which lasts more than a day with some areas having no power for more than two days.

As a short term solution, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi said it will bring generators which will reduce the problem of electricity in the country.

Malawi is currently producing 147 megawatts of electricity but the demand is 300 megawatts.