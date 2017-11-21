Devotion: Walk in the power

Acts 1 : 8 ” But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”

One of my favourite songs when i was young in the Lord was talking about the race that I must run where victory is to be won. Then the chorus would sound like “Give me power Lord Jesus, give me power very hour …”

I later discovered that it wasn’t a Biblical song. Nice as it sounds, it has no Biblical backing.Every child of God who was filled by the Holy Spirit has power working in them. When the Holy Spirit is in you, He brought with Him the power.

He is the power of God and brought all that power in your life. Recognise the power in your life and walk in that power. Dont look for another power outside. The Holy Spirit in you is enough. He gives you power and strength. You can do much more than you think if only you acknowledge and involve the Holy Spirit in you.

The reason why some believers are being deceived with the many anointed objects being sold or distributed in many places is because they want more power. Such songs as the one stated above would make you go places looking for more power and ignore what you were already given. Recognise what you have stop looking for something more.

Ephesians 3 : 20 ” Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the POWER THAT WORKS IN US.” There is already power at work in your life and is working right now.

Whether you believe or not, the power is in you and using that power you can do exploits. You can achieve above what you imagine. You can heap success upon success, victory upon victory. Dont live a life below standard when the power to do exceedingly, abundantly, above imagination is already in you.

Further scripture:

1 Corinthians 6 : 19 ” Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own.”

Confession

I have the Holy Spirit in me. I have the power of God at work in me. I can do exceedingly, abundantly above what I ask or imagine.

I am a success now and always through the power at work in me. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Prayer points

– We thank God for the great service yesterday. For the miracles,deliverances, impartation and healings

-We thank God for ushering us into the season of the Holy Spirit. God spoke to us that the yesterday service marked the beginning of the season.

-We pray for the great spreading of the ministry and the Work of God during the season of the Spirit and beyond the season.