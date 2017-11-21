United Democratic Front (UDF) Member of Parliament for Balaka North Lucius Banda, popularly known as soldier in music circles, has said he is in a dilemma over 2019 polls.

Lucius said he is unsure on whether to represent the UDF party in his constituency in the forthcoming 2019 tripartite elections.

Banda made the revelation in an interview with Malawi24 while reacting to questions about his future as UDF is in alliance with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a coalition he has always been hostile to.

The DPP-UDF alliance came into existence after DPP’s Peter Mutharika won the 2014 elections, a win which saw his UDF counterpart Atupele Muluzi appointed cabinet minister.

“I am in an awkward situation, it’s not only me but also other members because in elections we need to know exactly where we will be. So these are the issues we are struggling with now seeing the way forward. But I would love Atupele to run as President for UDF and I would love to run as a Member of Parliament.” he said.

The parliamentarian dispelled rumours which are circulating on social media that he wants to join the main opposition party Malawi Congress (MCP).

He said he is a UDF diehard and will continue fighting for the party’s survival.

“I have not joined MCP and have no plans to join the party. Am still in UDF and I am still fighting for our party not to die,” he explained.

Recently UDF General Secretary Kandie Padambo told the local media “the party is intact and ready to contest in the next general elections slated for May 2019.”

Muluzi also told the media that he is in the DPP led government to assist government in developing the country.