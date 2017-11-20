Chakwera is mad – Mutharika repeats

President Peter Mutharika on Saturday hit at Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera saying he is mentally ill and a juvenile.

Mutharika said Chakwera should be taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital for mental examination because he speaks as if he is a madman.

The president was speaking on Saturday when he stopped at Kasungu to address Democratic Progressive Party supporters on his way to Lilongwe from Mzuzu.

Last week Chakwera said Mutharika is incompetent and he described him as a prince of thieves presiding over the most corrupt administration in recent history.

In his speech on Saturday, Mutharika said Chakwera speaks like a child and a mentally ill person, not like someone who wants to become president of Malawi.

“I want to write the Speaker that perhaps that man should be sent to Kamuzu Central Hospital so that his head should be tested to understand why he is speaking that way,” said Mutharika.

He then went on to mention development projects his government is doing in the areas of irrigation, roads, and electricity.

On roads, Mutharika said his government has managed to construct 500 kilometres of roads in the three years he has been in power.