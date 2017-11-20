Migration to SA affecting Mzimba

M’mbelwa District Council in Mzimba receives over 25 people every day seeking to process travel documents, a situation that has raised concern.

Authorities in the district have said Mzimba is being negatively affected by the high number of young people who go to South Africa.

District Commissioner (DC) for the M’mbelwa District Council Thomas Chirwa told the local media that although people based in South Africa send money to their relatives in the district, Mzimba is losing a lot of young people who could contribute to economic development.

He added that many young girls drop out of school to get married to men who are based in South Africa while married men leave their families to go to the rainbow nation.

“These men fail to sustain their marriages because once they migrate to South Africa, they stop supporting their families,” he said.

However, one of the young men in the district whose aim is to travel to South Africa said poverty and lack of opportunities in Malawi force people to go to South Africa.