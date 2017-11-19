Zimbabwe: Mugabe fired

The ruling party of Zimbabwe, Zanu PF, has sacked President Robert Mugabe as its leader. The party has so far replaced him with Emmerson Mnangagwa who Mugabe had dismissed two weeks ago as Vice President.

Hundreds of senior Zanu-PF officials voted in Harare on Sunday as the party, backed by the country’s military, moves to have President Mugabe ousted as President of Zimbabwe.

The move paves way for the impeachment of the veteran leader as it significantly weakens the position Mugabe, who has refused to step down following a coup orchestrated by the military last week, occupies.

Zanu PF’s extraordinary Central Committee has also fired First Lady Grace Mugabe, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao, Ignatius Chombo.

Mugabe’s expulsion comes a day after tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets demanding that he paves way for Mnangagwa.

Efforts to impose his wife, Grace Mugabe as the rightful heir to the presidency started what has been described as the beginning of an end to Mugabe’s four-decade dynasty.

Despite the ‘soft coup’ on November 15 which has seen pressure mounting tremendously on the 93-year-old leader to quit, Mugabe has stood firm and refused to throw in the towel. Much as he remains president, it is clear that his days are numbered.

In opening remarks at ZANU-PF’s Central Committee meeting, Obert Mpofu, the minister of home affairs who chaired the gathering, blamed First Lady Grace Mugabe and her allies for taking advantage of the veteran leader.

“We meet here today with a heavy heart because Mugabe’s wife and her close associates have taken advantage of his frail condition and abused the resources of the country,” he told members.

“I warmly welcome you all to this historic meeting which will mark a new era, not only for our country but for the party.”

The Central Committee is the highest decision making body in Zanu PF.