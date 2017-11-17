Speeding driver hits boy, 7

A speeding driver in Mangochi on Thursday hit to death a seven-year-old boy.

The boy has been identified as Gift Mulelemba.

According to Mangochi police deputy publicist Amina Tepani Daudi, the incident occurred around 2:30pm at Mangochi Market turn-off along Mangochi-Namwera road.

Daudi said Timothy Dzuluwanda aged 35 was driving a Toyota Hilux twin cab registration number BT 732 from the direction of M’baluku heading to Mangochi Town.

Upon arrival at the said place, due to speeding, he hit the pedestrian who was crossing from right to left hand side of the road

Following the impact, Gift sustained a deep cut wound on the head and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mangochi District hospital while the driver escaped unhurt.

In the meantime the driver is in Police custody awaiting trial.

The Police have since advised drivers to always follow road safety measures in order to reduce road accidents.

The boy hailed from Namakasu, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.