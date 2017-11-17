Zimbabwe: Mugabe appears in public

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe today appeared in public for the first time since the military seized control.

The 93-year-old attended a graduation ceremony for Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare.

It was not immediately clear if his wife Grace Mugabe also attended the event but his security detail was present.

According to the Associated Press, Mugabe walked slowly in a procession on a red carpet to a podium as a marching band played.

Dressed in academic gown and hat, he walked to the podium where he sang the national anthem together with all guests and later declared the graduation ceremony open.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Defence Force said on Friday talks will continue for Mugabe’s exit.

The army took control on Wednesday after Mugabe last week sacked Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to pave way for wife Grace.