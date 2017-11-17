Moyale vs Bullets: Soldiers ask for security

Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks have asked Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to ensure security for their players and officials when the two teams meet on Sunday in the Fisd Cup.

The two clubs will face each other in Fisd Cup semifinals at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Moyale assistant coach Charles Kamanga said the Soldiers want maximum security since last time the teams met Bullets supporters beat Moyale’s team doctor.

Meanwhile, Moyale have warned Nyasa Big Bullets that they are ready to punish the Blantyre based side.

Kamanga said Moyale want to turn their dream of winning the cup into reality hence they will fight hard to beat Bullets.

“Last time we met them in final of Presidential Cup they won, this is Fisd and they should expect to be booted out.

“Our boys are ready for the game and at the moment we don’t have injuries. Am sure the Fisd Cup this time is coming up North,” he said.

Kamanga then urged the club’s supporters to go to the stadium and support their team.

Moyale beat Umodzi and Be Forward Wanderers on their way to the semifinals of the cup.