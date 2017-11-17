Rapist gets 16 years

A 30-year-old security guard at Bangwe Youth Centre in Blantyre has been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl who went to watch football at the centre.

Confirming to Malawi24, Limbe Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane identified the convict as Gustino Ibrahim.

Nhlane said on October 19 this year the rapist was on duty (day shift) at the centre with his colleague and the girl went there to watch a football match.

The guard enticed the victim with K180 and later took her into the nearest toilet where he raped her.

The girl narrated the ordeal to her mother who later reported the matter to police where a report was issued for the victim to go for medical examination.

All the two security guards who were on duty on the day of the rape were taken to police for identification and Gustino Ibrahim was positively identified by the victim.

In court, presiding Magistrate Thoko Soko found the rapist guilty of defilement which is contrary to section 138(1) of the penal code.

She then slapped him with a 16 year jail term to deter would be offenders.

The convict comes from Liunje village, Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu.