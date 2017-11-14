Zimbabwe: Army moves in to oust Mugabe

…Mugabe accuse army of treason

Armoured vehicles have been spotted in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare a day after the army commander, General Constantino Chiwenga, threatened to step in to resolve the political tensions in the ruling ZANU-PF.

President Robert Mugabe sparked the rift with the military by sacking his Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa, a long time comrade of his.

The sacking has been interpreted as Mugabe’s way paving the way for his wife, Grace, to succeed him.

Mnangagwa, who enjoyed the backing of the military and is known as the “crocodile” because of his perceived shrewdness, fled the country. He alleged he and his family have been threatened.

Over 100 senior officials allegedly supporting him have been listed for disciplinary measures by a faction associated with the Mugabe dynasty.

On Monday, General Chiwenga warned that the military would not hesitate to step in to end purges against former liberation war fighters.

“We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that, when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in,” said the General.

He added: “The current purging targeting members of the party with a liberation background must stop forthwith.”

ZANU-PF responded by accusing the commander of “treasonable conduct intended to disturb national peace and incite insurrection”.