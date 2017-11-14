Transglobe angers MPs again

Parliamentary deliberations were suspended this morning after members were angered by Transglobe’s decision to sue legislator Joseph Chidanti Malunga.

This comes weeks after Transglobe Limited angered the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture for blocking implementation of Farm Input Subsidy Program (Fisp) through obtaining court injunction.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Rumphi East constituency Kamlepo Kalua said the Business Committee of Parliament should discuss the issue of Chidanti Malunga for being sued for his duties.

Kalua added that Transglobe must consider suing Parliament and not Chidanti Malunga arguing the Parliamentary Committee chairperson was carrying his duties.

The sentiments were echoed by several MPs including MCP lawmaker Jessie Kabwila who faulted Transglobe’s decision.

Transglobe is reported to have sued Malunga who is the chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture for threatening that he is to ask Parliament to ban operations of the company in the country.

The company is demanding damages Chidanti Malunga might have caused for threatening to investigate the company and banning its operations.

Transglobe earlier applied for a judicial review after it was dropped off the list of suppliers of Fisp materials this farming season.

The development angered the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture that demanded Transglobe withdraw the case.