Anne Kansiime, the popular Ugandan comedian, has confirmed that she has divorced her husband, Gerald Ojok, reportedly over allegations that her husband cheated her with another man.
The comedian who shot to fame with the show ‘Don’t Mess with Kansiime’ confirmed the separation on her Facebook page during an interactive session with her followers.
“Yes I am single now. OJ and I are not together anymore” she responded to several followers who wanted to know the status of her marital affair.
She however refused to comment on the primary reasons for the separation.
Last October, the rumor flew that her relationship was on the rock after she was caught cheating with an upcoming singer Sky Da.
While others commenting on Kansiime’s page had probed the comedian if allegations that Mr Ojok had cheated her with another man were the reason for the split.
Kansiime, who has performed in Malawi on two occasions, wedded Ojok in 2013. But recent reports claimed the couple has not been seen together leading to speculation for the separation.
