Uladi replaced: Mhone is PP acting leader

People’s Party (PP) has appointed Nkhata Bay Central Member of Parliament (MP), Ralph Mhone, as its leader in Parliament.

Mhone replaces Salima South MP Uladi Mussa who was fired as the party’s acting president early last month.

Mhone will be deputised by Agness Makonda Nyalonje, MP for Mzimba North.

PP national executive committee (NEC) fired Mussa as People’s Party (PP) vice president and leader in Parliament last month.

Uladi had claimed that party founder Joyce Banda’s term as PP president had expired in August.

He had then expressed interest to stand as PP’s torchbearer in the 2019 elections.

PP Publicity secretary, Noah Chimpeni, says the party is optimistic that PP will sail through deep seas with Mhone as captain of what others have described as a ‘sinking ship’ without a captain following Joyce Banda’s absense.

Joyce Banda went on a self imposed exile soon after her defeat in 2014.