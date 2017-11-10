Gaba, Swini out of Lesotho friendly

Bidvest Wits forward Gabadihno Mhango and HBC Songo goalkeeper Charles Swini are the two high profile names to be ruled out of Malawi’s friendly match against Lesotho this Saturday.

According to Flames Team Manager James Sangala, Mhango and 2 others have picked up knocks in training while Swini has failed to report for training in time.

The other injured duo comprises Be Forward Wanderers blossoming left back Precious Sambani and Civil’s towering striker Fletcher Bandawe.

“As we were switching hotels within Lilongwe, the new hotel management asked us to trim the 27 man squad by 3. So the coach thought it wise to release the injured trio which was already ruled out of the match,” said Sangala.

On the HBC Songo goal minder the team manager explained: “Swini had contract negotiations with his club president which has delayed his arrival in camp. But he left Mozambique on Thursday and should be in the country by Friday afternoon, which according to coach Ron Van Geneugden (RVG) is too late for consideration.

“The tricky part is that the Mozambican league is currently off season, so Charles hasn’t been active for some time now.”

Swini’s absence leaves RVG with a bit of a problem because his second choice keeper Ernest Kakhobwe was left out as he is only recovering from an injury.

He will therefore leave the battle for the number 1 jersey among Wanderers’ Richard Chipuwa, Dwangwa United’s Charles Thom and Brighton Munthali of Silver Strikers.

Likuena, as Lesotho are fondly known arrived in the country on Thursday afternoon for the Bingu National Stadium clash.

They were visibly in buoyant mood following Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly success over Zimbabwe.

Lesotho are ranked 29 places below Malawi by FIFA.

This will be Malawi’s 4th consecutive friendly to be played within the monthly FIFA weeks.

In September RVG led the team to Morocco where they drew against that country’s Under 23 side before beating Togo 1-0.

While in October the Flames drew 1-1 against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in Daresalaam.

Malawi return to competitive action in March 2018 when the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resume.