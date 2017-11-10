Only Malawians will receive IDs – NRB

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) which is under Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has stressed that it is putting all measures to make sure that only eligible Malawians should have a national identity card.

NRB has made the sentiments amid commencement of the final phase of ID distribution across the country.

According to the statement that NRB has issued which has been signed by its Chief Director Tresphore Kang’ombe, some citizens may receive their IDs late because the bureau is making sure to only give the IDs to Malawians.

“The general public is informed that the government of Malawi has the duty to verify every individual’s record to ensure that IDs are issued only to eligible citizens, depending on the authenticity of information and documents with attestations provided,” reads the statement.

NRB has in the statement stressed that if an ID card is not available for collection, it may be because some records need more verification, vetting and ground checks of the information submitted.

“NRB has to investigate these records before printing so that IDs are issued to only eligible citizens,” reads the statement.

“Some records have been flagged as duplicates. NRB and other stakeholders have to investigate these records before printing in accordance with the National Registration Act,” adds the statement.

However, NRB has said the delays of ID production will only affect about 10 percent of registrants.

“If an ID is not part of the first batch being distributed to respective district, registrants should wait for the arrival of the next batches to get their ID. Head Teachers have been oriented to explain to all registrants when to expect their IDs,” reads the statement.

NRB has since assured Malawians that all eligible citizens will get their IDs and it is free of charge.

The mass registration project is led by Malawi government with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The project is being funded by Malawi government, DFID, EU, Irish Aid, the Government of Norway, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and UNDP.