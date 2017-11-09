COSAFA championship: Malawi draw Zambia

The Malawi Under 20 football team have found themselves in the same group with defending champions Zambia in this year’s Cosafa Cup.

The draw that has been conducted today in Johannesburg in South Africa has seen Malawi being in the same group with Zambia, Uganda and Swaziland.

The Junior Flames will face Uganda in their first game at the tournament while the young Chipolopolo will face Swaziland at Arthur Davies stadium in Kitwe.

The top team in each group will be assured of a place in the semifinals.

This year’s group of death is Group B as last year’s runners-up South Africa must contend wth the Pharaohs of Egypt as well as Mozambique and Mauritius.

Angola, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe have seen themselves falling under group C of the list to vy for the top spot.

All the group matches will be played at Arthur Davies and Nkana Stadiums in Kitwe in Zambia.

The first game will be between Angola and Namibia on 6th December.

The group stages will be completed on December 12, followed by a rest day with the semifinals to be staged at the Arthur Davies stadium on December 14.

However third place play-off and the final will be at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on December 16th.

Full group list:

Group A

Zambia

Swaziland

Uganda

Malawi

Group B

South Africa

Egypt

Mozambique

Mauritius

Group C

Angola

Lesotho

Namibia

Zimbabwe