Devotion: Faith Victory

1 John 5:4-5 “For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world—our faith. Who is he who overcomes the world, but he who believes that Jesus is the Son of God?”

Whatever is born of God, overcomes the whole world. It means whatever is originated from God, is destined to reach the world and affect many.

Your source is what determines your victory. If you are from God(a born again) your victory is inevitable.1 John 4:4 “You are of God, little children, and have overcome them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.”

Any idea, thought, concept which is from God also overcomes the world. Makes you go far and affects many.

This is the reason why we don’t just copy things. We have the Spirit who guides us and gives us original ideas and plans that we use to reach to global levels. Don’t accept just to affect your village only. You are greater than your village only. Affect many.

Your faith is an important ingredient. You may be born of God. Your idea may also be born of God. But without faith its impossible to hit to world levels.

Believe in His Word, confess His word and plan for a global impact with whatever you have or are doing.

You will see it manifesting. Remember you may start small but will reach many.Job 8:7 “Though your beginning was small, Yet your latter end would increase abundantly.”

Confession

I am a world changer. Am born of God. My ideas are born of God and therefore am reaching out to many nations of the world. In Jesus Name. Amen.

