Phaylce Mang’anda launching album today

Organizers of Mangani Malamba CD and DVD launch have said all is set for the much awaited show slated for today at Robins Park in Blantyre.

In an interview with Malawi24, Chief Executive Officer for Pemax Entertainment Peter Chasanga said everything is in place for the launch of Mangani Malamba album by Phaylce Mang’anda.

“Preparations for the launch are done. We are just in final touches otherwise practices are all on point and we are impressed with the band’s performance.

“Everyone coming for the show should expect to enjoy performances from all artists listed on the poster as all of them has confirmed their availability on the day. They signed contracts for the event as part of their commitment,” Chisanga told Malawi24.

He added that Pemax Entertainment is tired with the same stuff on how people organise shows hence the company is launching a new way of organizing music shows.

He said at the launch there will be a big screen for people to watch part of the show live and the big names will perform in good time.

“Our plans are very nice on the day. People will be able to see their favourite artists in good time with a new style and system of appearance on stage,” said Chasanga.

He has since urged Malawians to go to Robins Park in large numbers to grace the double launch which has been planned to start at 11:00 AM and will end at 5:00 PM.

During the launch, there will be performances from Thoko Katimba, Favoured Martha, Miracle Chinga, Allan Chirwa, and Muloleranji star Eliza Mponya.

Mang’anda is one the country’s well-known female artists whose aim is to lead people to Christ through gospel music.