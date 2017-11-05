Bullets cruise into Fisd Cup semifinals

Nyasa Big Bullets became the second team to progress to the Fisd Cup semifinals after beating Blue Eagles 8-7 on penalties at Civo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was an entertaining match which saw both teams squandering lots of chance to take the game into the penalties where Semu Banda saw his spot kick well saved by Bullets’ substitute goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe to send the red army into frenzy.

Bullets should have broken the deadlock in the opening minutes when Chiukepo Msowoya was set through by Mike Mkwate, however, the forward dragged his effort wide of the mark in a one-on-one situation.

The visitors were in total control of the match but failed to capitalize as Osward Maonga at the back for the hosts made some stunning clearances to frustrate the visiting fans.

Midway through the half, a rocket from Chimango Kaira was deflected into Eagles goal area but it took John Soko’ brilliance to save the situation for the hosts.

At the other end, Vitumbiko Kumwenda and Maxwell Salambula combined well to release Gregory Nachipo who blased his effort wide off Bullets’ goal mouth.

With minutes to go before the recess, Mussa Manyenje delivered a million dollar cross into Eagles’ penalty box to find the unmarked Fischer Kondowe whose header missed the upright with an inch and the first half ended goalless.

In the second half, Eagles saw more of ball possession than the visitors, with Gilbert Chirwa controlling the midfield but the home side lacked finishing composure in front of goals.

Msowoya almost scored for Bullets when his rocket header came off the woodwork before Kondwai Kumwenda’ miss from the rebound.

Bullets brought in Bright Munthali and Jimmy Zakazaka for Mike Mkwate and Muhammad Sulumba while Micium Mhone was introduced for the hosts.

Mhone’s introduction brought a new relief to the area 30 based side who created some clear cut chances but they were just very unfortunate not to break the deadlock.

Twice, Rabson Chiyenda had to rescue Bullets from the jaws of Eagles who were now coming wave after wave in search for the much needed goal but Bullets defence which was being led by Emmanuel Zoya was too stubborn at the back.

Zakazaka was the biggest culprit of the day when he just needed a simple touch to put the ball into an empty net but the former Free State and Be Forward Wanderers forward blasted his effort wide off Eagles’ goal line.

With less than three minutes to go, Eagles almost scored what could have been the winning goal when Banda was found unmarked inside Bullets’ half only to blast his effort over the cross bar when the goalkeeper was already beaten.

Neither side could break the deadlock in the entire 90 minutes, forcing the game into a penalty shoot-out, where Bullets held their nerve to triumph 8-7 thanks to Kakhobwe who served Banda’ penalty.

They will either play Umodzi FC or Moyale Barracks in the last four of the competition.