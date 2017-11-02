Bullets close in on Wanderers, Silver Strikers held

Nyasa Big Bullets in-form defender Emmanuel Zoya scored the only goal of the match to inspire his side to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegation threatened Premier Bet Wizards in a TNM Super League encounter played at Chilomoni Stadium to move to within four points of leaders Be Forward Wanderers.

It was a highly contested match between the two sides, with Wizards trying to run away from the relegation zone no wonder there were only fewer chances created throughout the clash.

However, it only took less than 15 minutes for Bullets to find the back of the net through Zoya who scored a beauty from a free kick, 1-0.

Wizards were able to control possession but to unlock Bullets’ defence proved too futile, with Ernest Kakhobwe hardly troubled in goals for Bullets as the hosts lacked fire power up front.

At the other end of the field, Chiukepo Msowoya released Muhammad Sulumba to the right flank of the field but he blasted his effort over the cross bar from a close range.

In the second half, Bullets were more of defensive than their opponents as they opted to protect their slender lead and in the process, they invited pressure from Wizards to attack with venom.

Misheck Botomani almost pulled level for the home team but he failed to score with only the goalkeeper to beat in unbelievable circumstance.

With less than five minutes to go, the rookies exerted pressure and were twice denied by Kakhobwe who produced two stunning saves to keep his team into the match and after 90 minutes of play, 1-0 it ended.

The result takes Bullets to just four points behind leaders Be Forward Wanderers from the same number of games.

As for Wizards, they are still stuck in the drop zone with 23 points from 24 games, a point adrift of safety.

In another Super League match, Timothy Nyirenda scored from the spot to dent Silver Strikers’ championship hopes as they drew 1-1 against Moyale Barracks at Silver Stadium.

Victor Limbani had given the Central Bankers a first half lead but the Mzuzu based Soldiers equalized midway in the second half to put the hosts’ Super League ambitions in jeopardy.

The Bankers are still third on the log table with 47 points from 24 games played while Moyale Barracks are sixth with 35 points from 25 games.