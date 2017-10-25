ACB director happy that he is leaving Bureau

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Lucas Kondowe says he is leaving the bureau a happy man.

Kondowe will leave the bureau when his contract expires tomorrow. According to reports, Kondowe has decided not to renew his contract at the bureau which ends on 26 October.

He told the local media that he is happy that he managed to achieve what he planned to do at the bureau.

“It’s been an amazing experience and honour to serve the people of Malawi. It’s is a tough job but I believe I’ve done my best,” the ACB boss told the local media.

He has not indicated where he is going next but he has emphasized that he is leaving the public service.

Kondowe who previously worked at First Merchant Bank as general manager for finance, planning and strategy was appointed ACB director by President Peter Mutharika on October, 8th 2014 to replace Supreme Court Judge Rezine Mzikamanda.

During Kondowe’s time at the bureau, the ACB opened a case against former Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda due to his involvement in the botched purchase of maize from Zambia.