Two die in car crash

Two people have died after being hit by a motor vehicle in Nkhotakota.

The incident occurred on October 23, 2017 at Chikuse village in Nkhotakota.

One of the victims has been identified as Simon Magudanya 62 of Kamtunda village, Traditional Authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota and while the other is an adult male yet to be identified.

Confirming to Malawi24, Nkhotakota police spokesperson Paul Malimwe said on the fateful day, the driver Vincent Damison, 37, was driving a motor vehicle registration number DZ 660 Tata 15 tonner heading towards Nkhotakota boma from Dwangwa direction.

According to Malimwe, the driver had one passenger on board and had carried a load of processed sugar weighing 15 tonnes.

“Upon arrival at Chikuse village, the driver failed to negotiate a sharp left bend due to overspeeding and ended up moving out of the road and hitting a pedestrian and a pedal cyclist,” Malimwe told Malawi24.

Due to the heavy impact, the two victims suffered injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Nkhotakota district hospital.

The death occurred due to excessive loss of blood which emanated from various degrees of cuts during the accident.

However, the driver escaped with a broken neck while the passenger a male young boy whose full particulars are not yet advised sustained a broken left femur. Both were referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital for examination.

The motor vehicle’s front part was extensively damaged. Meanwhile, police are reminding all road users to observe traffic regulations.