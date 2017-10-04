Faith Kayz makes a comeback

Afro pop artist Faith Kayz is tired with dormancy.

She is back to making music this time around.

In an interview with Malawi24, the gospel songstress said her fans should expect a single which she has been working on lately.

The single titled Tiyambilenso is slated to be released this weekend.

In the song, the Blantyre based artist talks about a fresh start with God after being led astray by the devil uttering the importance of repentance.

“This song is reminding us that we can go back to God after committing sin. Repentance is accepted,” she said.

The 22 year old has since confirmed that she is enthusiastically working on an album called Arise which she intends to drop next year.

She was also quick to mention about her plans to make a video for the new single.

Inspired by Faith Mussa and Nigerian gospel star, Ada, Kayz is determined to make her way up the ladder and bring Malawi the best Afro pop gospel.